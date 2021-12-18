As he throws a Christmas party, Little People’s Matt Roloff shares a photo from inside the opulent log cabin he built on his family’s farm.

As he throws a Christmas party, Little People’s Matt Roloff shares a photo from inside the opulent log cabin he built on the family farm.

Matt Roloff, star of LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD, shared a festive photo of the new luxurious log cabin he built on his family’s farm.

With some indoor decorations and a fun visit from some of his and girlfriend Caryn Chandler’s friends, the reality star, 60, got into the holiday spirit.

Matt and Caryn recently returned from a romantic getaway in Mexico and immediately set about getting the Roloff farm ready for the holidays.

On Friday, he posted a photo to Instagram showing off how well his girlfriend prepared the log cabin he built for visitors.

White twinkle lights were strung on the ceiling, as well as tiny red and green lights along the walls, and red plaid blankets were placed all around.

Wreaths and other greenery were also used to decorate the cabin.

The LPBW couple and a few friends cuddled up for the group photo, smiling for the camera.

Matt gushed in the caption, “Tonight having a ball with friends in the cabin…

“My savior is @carynchandler1.

She has an uncanny ability to infuse energy and soul into any structure I construct.”

He went on to say that they are currently “living [their]best life.”

Fans were overjoyed to get a second look at the farm’s newest addition.

One ecstatic follower wrote, “What a beautiful cabin…. u all look so cozy.”

“Love the cabin, Merry Christmas blessings,” another person said.

“Breaking in Grandpa’s cabin with close friends sounds like the ideal way to add some extra love to it before the grandblessings make it their own!” said a third.

Others praised “how lovely and festive” it looks inside and said they’d “love to see more pics of the inside.”

Fans speculated last month that the reality star couple had secretly “eloped” after taking a romantic Mexican vacation.

Caryn shared a number of photos from the trip, including one of them posing with friends.

Numerous photos of the couple spending quality time together as a couple, including visits to restaurants and the beach, were also included in the slideshow.

LPBW fans flocked to the comments section shortly after Caryn shared photos from the trip, wondering if the couple had married while on vacation.

“Did you two elope?” one Instagram user inquired.

Caryn, on the other hand, quickly put an end to speculation by replying, “haha.

“We didn’t,” says the narrator.

Despite Caryn’s unequivocal response, fans have continued to express their desire for Matt and Caryn to marry.

“When are you going to PROPOSE to your wonderful lady?” someone inquired.

Others lauded the duo,…

