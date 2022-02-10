As her feud with Briana DeJesus continues, Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry advises her fans to “be kind to unkind people.”

The feud between the two has resulted in legal action.

On Wednesday, Kailyn posted about it on her Instagram Story.

The message was written in black script and read, “Be kind to unkind people.”

The mother of four didn’t provide any context for the post, which was shared during the two reality stars’ tussle.

Kailyn and Briana have been at odds for months, with the drama spilling over into the courtroom.

She put the drama on hold for a moment, however, to flaunt her new look on Instagram.

Kailyn took to Instagram to show off her new blond short hairstyle.

“Did a big chop last night @hairbytk I feel so much better,” she wrote on Instagram.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts on Kailyn’s new look.

“I don’t think you understand,” wrote Vee Rivera, Kailyn’s ex-husband Jo’s current wife.

“I’M ENTHUSIASTIC”

“You have the BEST hair,” one commenter exclaimed.

That’s what I’ve been thinking since you started on 16 and Pregnant.

“You always have such nice hair!”

“Love it!!! looks SO healthy!” wrote a third commenter, adding hands-up emojis.

Kailyn’s decision comes after she admitted that a reconciliation with her ex-husband Javi is a distinct possibility.

They were married from 2012 to 2017 and have an eight-year-old son, Lincoln.

Kailyn is also the mother of Isaac, 12, Lux, four, and Creed, one, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Lopez.

Javi has a three-year-old son named Eli, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

On the most recent episode of the Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, Kailyn revealed her relationship status.

The Teen Mom 2 star opened up about how she would act if she and Javi were to reconcile, as well as her weight-loss goals.

“I know at the peak of my life, like 2016 Kail, you couldn’t tell me s**t, I was feeling great about myself, I was the most fit of my life,” she said on the podcast.

“I used to go to the gym five to six times a week.”

“I told her, ‘Sign these divorce papers as soon as possible,’ because I want to get on with my life and figure out who Kail is outside of being a mother and a wife.”

“I needed to be alone, and he’s asked me to this day, ‘would you leave me again if we got back together and you got back in shape and things like that?’ [I’d just had my fourth child]

“There’s more…

