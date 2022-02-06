As her feud with ex-husband Kanye West continues, Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves in a tiny’micro thong’ that exposes nearly her entire body.

As her feud with ex-husband Kanye West continues, Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves in a tiny’micro thong’ that reveals nearly her entire body.

As her feud with Kanye West rages on, KIM Kardashian flaunted her curves in a teeny tiny “micro thong” that revealed nearly her entire body.

For Valentine’s Day, the founder of SKIMS posed in a “skimpy set” on Instagram.

Kim, 41, posed in a revealing black bra and matching thong while holding a heart above her head in the photo.

On the front of the black heart was written the logo of her clothing line.

For the shot, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum stretched out her arms and heaved her boobs.

“Reserve your after-hours for sexy skimpy sets from THE SKIMS Valentine’s Shop,” it said in the caption.

The E! star posed in one of the label’s “ultra-flattering micro-cuts” for the second photo.

While lounging around in pink lingerie that exposed her bare skin, the TV star bowed her knees.

Her hand was clutching a thin thread attached to a black balloon.

“The curves have spoken,” the text said.

“Now is your chance to get Kim Kardashian’s limited-edition Micro Coding set.”

The recent beef between the reality star and the rapper has escalated, putting their children in the middle of it.

Kanye West, 44, has been irritated by his eight-year-old daughter North’s use of TikTok without his consent.

According to TMZ, North’s mother decided to remove the video-sharing app from her daughter’s phone during their public feud.

According to sources close to the TV personality, she was forced to delete the TikTok app because Kanye claimed he wanted to prohibit his children from using it.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE, I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIKTOK AGAINST MY WILL,” the Donda rapper wrote in the caption of his post.

Ye shared a screenshot of the site’s terms of service, which stated that users must be at least 13 years old.

North’s account, which was created in November 2021, was set to be reviewed by TikTok, according to Hollywood Unlocked.

However, following the review, the account was found to be in compliance with the company’s minors’ terms and conditions.

According to Hollywoodlife, Kim is considering “legal action” against her children’s father.

According to a source close to the E! star, the rap star has been “making false accusations that are extremely damaging.”

“If he continues to pursue her in this manner, her lawyers will have to take legal action to…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.