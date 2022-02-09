As her rival FLIPS table in a blowout brawl, Farrah Abraham accuses Cheyenne Floyd of ‘having a baby to get on TV.’

FARRAH Abraham accused Teen Mom Family Reunion co-stars Cheyenne Floyd and Cory Wharton of “having a baby to get on TV,” sparking a brawl and widespread backlash online.

After leaving MTV several years ago, the controversial alum returned to the spinoff.

Farrah’s presence in the Teen Mom Family Reunion villa quickly soured, with several cast members airing their individual grievances with the controversial reality star.

Cory, who has a daughter with Cheyenne named Ryder, revealed that Farrah had claimed he and his baby mama had their child “to get on TV” before.

“So we had a baby to get on this show? That’s how you feel?” he decided to approach her about it, remaining calm.

“I guess I do,” Farrah said, smiling.

I guess I’m feeling ghetto, too.”

“Ghetto? What are you talking about ghetto?” Cheyenne interjected quickly.

“I approach people in a very different way,” Farrah countered.

“The only thing ghetto about that face – that stuck a** face,” Ashley Jones, who had expressed her feelings about Farrah in the previous episode, chimed in.

Cheyenne continued to yell and move closer to Farrah, with costars and security standing between them.

“It’s ghetto because he’s black?” she yelled.

“Let’s get ghetto b***h,” says one of the characters.

As the brawl raged on, she flipped a table full of red cups.

Meanwhile, Farrah maintained that Cory and Cheyenne’s daughter was a publicity stunt, saying, “You know what, I am beyond this unhealthy behavior and I am beyond these unhealthy people who had a baby to get on TV.”