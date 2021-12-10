As her romance with auto mechanic boyfriend Justin Stroud heats up, Mama June flaunts a glam look with new lashes.

Mama June flaunts her glam look with new lashes as her romance with auto mechanic Justin Stroud heats up.

As her relationship with auto mechanic Justin Stroud continues, MAMA June debuted a new full-glam look complete with teal eyeshadow and fake lashes.

When they went to the tattoo parlor together in October, the Mama June: Road to Redemption star first hinted at her new beau.

June, 42, used her Instagram stories on Wednesday to promote her Cameo profile.

With a full face of makeup, including dark teal eyeshadow, shaped brows, and long black lashes, the reality star looked glamorous.

As she spoke to her audience, the TV personality wore her hair in old Hollywood waves.

“Hey, with the holidays approaching, I’ve decided to offer a 25% discount on all Cameos until Friday.”

“Swipe up to get your personalized video message from me today for that special someone in your life.”

She said, “I love you guys.”

Mama June’s “new boo,” auto mechanic Justin Stroud, was the catalyst for the over-the-top look.

The Sun exclusively revealed last week that the new love interest had previously posed in front of a Confederate flag and flaunted his Alabama trailer in Facebook photos.

The Sun was the first to reveal the identity of the Alabama auto mechanic who appears to have a soft spot for the Confederacy.

The Confederate flag was prominently displayed behind Justin on a shelf, which also appeared to have a racially charged’mammy statue’ on display.

In 2018, Justin shared images from inside his Alabama trailer on one of his many Facebook accounts.

The trailer appeared to be littered, and a man with facial features similar to Justin was seen inside puffing on a cigarette.

Mama June first hinted at a new relationship in October, when she shared a video of her new love’s fresh ink on Instagram.

Justin’s new money-rose tattoo is placed above an older tattoo of his daughter Shyanne’s name.

June didn’t reveal who her new love interest was at the time, instead tagging the tattoo artist and thanking him for his work on her new man.

“@princeofink always doing an awesome job thanks for hooking up my new boo with some ink see ya soon,” she wrote alongside a video of money-rose artwork.

Justin posted a photo of the new ink in a bathroom on his Instagram page almost a week later.

Mama June and her daughters Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson, Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird, Alana’Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson, Alana’Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson, Alana’Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson, Alana’Honey Boo

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.