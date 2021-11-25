As her romance with new boyfriend Pete Davidson heats up, Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves in a tight catsuit.

The KUWTK star was spotted with Pete, who was sporting a large hickey on his neck, at a lavish dinner in Santa Monica earlier this week.

Kim, on the other hand, took a break from their budding romance on Wednesday to promote her game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood!

She looked stunning in a black high-neck catsuit, which she accessorized with sleek, straight hair and understated makeup.

“Hey guys, have you started playing Kim Kardashian Hollywood yet?” the mother-of-four asked her Instagram Stories followers.

“Black Friday is the best time to start because there are so many sales and fun things to do in November.”

“I’m looking forward to you guys getting into the game.”

Meanwhile, Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, a comedian on Saturday Night Live, confirmed their relationship last week when they were seen holding hands at the airport after a vacation in Palm Springs.

The couple had been celebrating the King of Staten Island actor’s 28th birthday at Kim’s mother Kris Jenner’s (dollar)12 million Palm Springs home.

In a photo posted on Instagram by Flavor Flav, Kim, Pete, and Kris were seen looking at ease with each other while wearing matching SKIMS pajamas.

After meeting during Kim’s hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October, the E! star and comedian were rumored to be dating.

While rehearsing an Aladdin-themed skit together, the two reportedly struck up a quick friendship.

The following week, they went to Knott’s Scary Farm in California with Kim’s sister Kourtney and her fiance Travis Barker.

Kim and Pete were first seen holding hands on a ride together, which sparked fan speculation that the two were dating.

Pete then took Kim on two dates on the east coast after that.

They had a rooftop dinner at Pete’s favorite Staten Island restaurant, Campania, and met the next night at exclusive NYC venue, Zero Bond.

They also raised eyebrows earlier this week when they went on a romantic dinner date to Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi.

Pete was seen leaving the restaurant with what appeared to be a large hickey on his neck as the couple laughed.

North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, are Kim’s four children from her marriage to Kanye West, who filed for divorce in February.

Meanwhile, Kanye, 44, is dating Vinetria, a 22-year-old model and social media influencer.

After six months of dating, Pete and Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor called it quits in August.

He had a brief relationship with Kate Beckinsale before that,…

