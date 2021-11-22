As her romance with Pete Davidson, 28, heats up, Kim Kardashian, 41, looks unrecognizable in a throwback with a friend.

As her romance with Pete Davidson, 28, heats up, Kim Kardashian, 41, looks unrecognizable in a throwback photo with a friend.

During her romance with new boyfriend Pete Davidson, KIM Kardashian looked unrecognizable in a throwback photo with an old pal.

In a nostalgic photo she shared to celebrate her pal’s birthday, the KUWTK star, 41, looked bronzed and fresh-faced.

Kim wore her hair in a sleek ponytail and stud diamond earrings.

“Happy birthday to the beautiful @lorenridinger Love u XO,” she captioned the photo, which showed off her cleavage in a printed strappy dress.

The SKIMS founder has been posting on social media on a regular basis, but she hasn’t mentioned the new man in her life.

Last week, Kim and Pete confirmed their relationship by holding hands in public after visiting her mother Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home.

The couple appeared giddy in photos obtained by the Daily Mail as they chatted at an airport before jetting out of Palm Springs.

They celebrated Pete’s 28th birthday at Kris’ mansion with Kris and Flavor Flav.

In a photo posted on Instagram by Flavor, Kim, Pete, and Kris were seen looking at ease with each other while wearing matching SKIMS pajamas.

After meeting during Kim’s episode of SNL in October, the KUWTK star and comedian were rumored to be dating.

While rehearsing an Aladdin-themed skit together, the two reportedly hit it off right away.

They then went to Knott’s Scary Farm in California with Kim’s sister Kourtney and her fiance Travis Barker the following week.

Kim and Pete were first seen holding hands on a ride together, which sparked fan speculation that the two were dating.

Pete then took Kim on two east coast dates.

He took Kim to Campania on Staten Island, one of his favorite restaurants, for a private dinner on the rooftop.

Kim wore a body-hugging velvet dress that complimented her curves at the exclusive NYC venue Zero Bond the following night.

“He makes her feel good, and she’s excited to see what happens,” an insider told Us Weekly earlier this month, claiming that Kim is “falling” for the SNL star.

Friends of the couple say the SKIMS founder is “always” left “smiling and excited” after seeing the blonde comedian.

In February, Kim announced her separation from Kanye West, 44.

North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, are the four children of the former couple.

Pete, on the other hand, ended his six-month relationship with Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor in August.

