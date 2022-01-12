As his romance with Kim Kardashian heats up, Pete Davidson is ‘in talks’ to host the Oscars in 2022 to bring in ‘younger viewers.’

PETE Davidson is reportedly in the running to host the Oscars in 2022.

The annual awards show is set to air on ABC on March 27.

Pete, 28, recently co-hosted a Miley Cyrus-hosted NBC New Year’s Eve special called Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.

Pete’s “people are talking to producers” about hosting the Oscars this year, a source told Page Six.

Apart from his work as a Saturday Night Live comedian, his star power has risen even higher in recent mothers as a result of his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

According to the insider, Academy executives want to “reset” their award show this year.

They reportedly believe that giving Pete the hosting job will attract a younger audience.

