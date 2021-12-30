As his sister plays the ultimate prank with dissolvable trunks, his brother is left naked and terrified.

As his sister plays the ultimate prank with dissolvable trunks, his brother is left naked and horrified.

WHAT was the best prank you ever played on your siblings as a kid? It only went as far as putting sugar in salt shakes and vice versa in our house.

However, one sister’s hilarious practical joke on her brother has blown all of our feeble attempts out of the water (literally).

Dara Roberts filmed herself handing Seth a pair of new swimming shorts in a TikTok video that has received over 29 MILLION views.

To throw him off, the prankster told him she got them from a charity shop and that they had never been worn before.

Fortunately for Dara, Seth didn’t hesitate and wore the navy trunks to the beach.

When they arrived, Dara’s brothers were lining up for their annual race into the sea.

She teased, “The ol’ brother race into the sea.”

“Look at that stride, he’s a champion.”

Seth’s swimming costume, however, began to DISSOLVE as soon as it came into contact with the water, much to his dismay.

At first, the poor bloke assumed he’d ripped them to shreds.

“My swimming trunks ripped… bad!” Seth exclaimed, trying to hide his modesty.

When he realized Dara was filming him, however, the penny dropped.

“Stop videoing me,” Seth said, as his brothers laughed in the background.

I’m not joking.

“I’m not wearing anything!”

Furthermore, the shocked man demands that a family member return to the house and get him another pair, but they insist that a towel will suffice.

“We still haven’t told him the truth,” Dara captioned the video.

If you happen to be reading this, Seth, please accept my heartfelt condolences.

“I apologise.”

Viewers, on the other hand, felt that the siblings had gone too far with their prank.

“Funny in a backyard pool, but not with your sibling in a PUBLIC place,” one person said.

Another user commented, “This is more embarrassing than funny.”

“He sounded genuine in his dissatisfaction.”

