As Kanye West ‘threatens’ Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson, she squats while modeling her new SKIMS nude leather bodysuit.

Kanye West has “threatened” her man Pete Davidson in a new diss track, so Kim Kardashian squatted while modeling her new SKIMS nude leather bodysuit.

In a Twitter post, Kim, 41, said goodbye to “traditional leather.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was crouched with her knees bent in the first photo.

She wore matching high heels and stood on top of the stand.

The reality star had her hand close to her chin in the second photo, as if she was deep in thought.

“Just dropped Skims Faux Leather,” the E! host wrote.

The bodysuit comes in a variety of colors and costs around (dollar)98 on the official SKIMS website.

Kim and the Flashing Lights singer previously divorced in February 2021.

North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, are the former couple’s four children.

Since kissing in an Aladdin skit for Saturday Night Live in October 2021, Pete, 28, has been linked to the reality star.

Kanye West, 44, is said to have a new song called Eazy that was leaked on social media recently.

In the lyrics, Kim’s ex seemed to be aiming for the King of Staten Island actor.

“God saved me from the crash just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s a**,” Ye rapped.

According to reports, the official version of the song will be released at 12 a.m.

Fans in the comments thought it was a “skinned monkey” with a red background, and both Kanye and The Game shared the same image.

“MY LIFE WAS NEVER EAZY,” the two rappers captioned their posts.

The hashtag “(hashtag)Drillmatic” was added by the game.

Kanye’s diss track was leaked just as he was spotted out and about with the Uncut Gems actress.

The Donda rapper and actress Julia Fox, 31, were recently spotted on a dinner date at the Carbone Restaurant in Miami, Florida.

As they smiled over their candlelit dinner, the two seemed to be having a good time.

Soon after, the two went on another date in New York, seeing a Broadway show and eating at Carbone.

The KUWTK star recently appeared in her daughter North’s latest TikTik video.

She filmed the massive pile of pillow toys, which included those designed to look like Disney characters, animals, food, and mystical creatures, as she showed off the little girl’s Squishmallows collection.

“Added five new babies to the mix today,” the television personality said.

“Squishmallows,” said North.

