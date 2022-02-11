As Kanye West threatens to pull out of Coachella, Billie Eilish slams his demands that she apologize for her “Astroworld remark.”

Kanye West has threatened to pull out of Coachella unless Billie Eilish apologizes for her “Astroworld remark.”

Kanye West demanded that Billie Eilish apologize to Travis Scott for “dissing” him.

Ten concertgoers were killed in November at Astroworld, which Kylie Jenner’s beau headlined.

On Thursday, Kanye shared a screenshot from an article alleging that Billie, 20, had dissed Travis, implying that she was slamming him after the tragedy that occurred at his show months earlier.

“COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES,” the Donda rapper wrote in his caption.

“NO ONE INTENDED FOR THIS TO HAPPEN, TRAV HAD NO IDEA WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED,” he continued.

“AND YES TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM,” Kanye, 44, said of Coachella.

Travis “liked” the post, and Billie replied with a now-deleted comment.

“I literally never said a word about Travis. I was just helping a fan,” she wrote.

Kanye has remained silent on the matter.

Billie performed in Atlanta over the weekend.

According to Yahoo!, during the show, she noticed a fan who appeared to be having trouble breathing.

The award-winning singer paused her show to allow the fan to find their inhaler and seek the assistance they required at the time.

“We’re taking care of our people,” Billie said to the audience in a video shot by another fan in attendance at the show.

“I wait for people to say they’re fine before continuing.”

Billie never mentioned Travis, 30, or the Astroworld disaster.

Kanye’s defense comes amid reports that Kylie Jenner, who recently gave birth to her second child with the rapper, ordered him to cut ties with sister Kim Kardashian’s ex.

According to The Sun, Kylie wanted Travis to distance himself from Kanye after the Chicago native spent the weekend attacking his estranged wife on Instagram.

Kylie was reportedly upset when she learned that Travis had given Kanye the address to a family birthday party for his youngest daughter, Chicago, according to the source.

“Travis got himself in a lot of trouble because he was the one who told Kanye about the birthday party,” the source claimed.

“Kim met with Travis personally, and Kylie has made it clear that he needs to cut ties.”

“His loyalty should lie within the family – and he’s all too aware of what has gone down between…,” the insider continued.

