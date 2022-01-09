As Kody’s Covid rules keep them apart, Meri Brown of Sister Wives laments, “nobody is fighting for our family.”

Meri Brown of Sister Wives laments that “nobody is fighting for our family” as Kody’s Covid rules keep them apart.

Meri Brown of SISTER WIVES cried out, “Nobody is fighting for our family,” as her husband Kody’s strict Covid rules have torn the family apart, as have his three other wives.

Meri was seen crying in front of Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn, in a teaser clip for an episode airing tonight.

Meri, 50, and Robyn, 43, were seated in camper chairs outside in the video.

“Everybody is ready to do their own thing for the holidays,” Meri said, and then broke down in tears, “This isn’t the family I signed up for.”

“I’m concerned about kids who don’t see their father,” Robyn admitted.

I’m concerned about the wives who aren’t getting to see Kody.”

“Nobody is fighting for our family right now,” Meri cried.

Fans, on the other hand, went straight to the franchise’s Twitter thread to express their displeasure.

“Oh, boo hoo, Christine and Janelle chose their kids, love, and happiness over Robyn and Kody’s depressing, glare-filled, hate-filled dinner,” one person wrote.

I can’t say I blame them.”

“I call BS, Robyn is the only person in the world with perfect obedient children,” another wrote.

She rewrites history in order to fit the story.”

“I call BS on Robyn’s self-inflicted tears,” a third agreed.

Robyn chastised her wives Christine and Janelle for spending the holidays in Utah with their children rather than with her and her husband Kody in a teaser trailer released earlier today.

She sat down with their children to explain why the family won’t be able to celebrate the holidays together this year due to the “strict family Covid rules.”

Christine, 49, and Janelle, 52, Kody’s fourth wife, said they were “frustrated, sad, and hurt” because they planned to spend Thanksgiving with their children in Utah rather than with their family.

Christine and Janelle were going on vacation, so she sat down with her five children and told them.

They couldn’t be together for Thanksgiving because they were breaking the family’s “strict Covid rules.”

“Christine and Janelle’s households… they’re not able to follow those rules,” Robyn explained.

“They’re not able to, or they’re choosing not to?” Aurora, Robyn’s daughter, replied.

“I don’t know what’s going on,” the mother of five explained.

I’m aware that Gabe has a girlfriend and a social life, and that her children will accompany her to Utah to celebrate Thanksgiving with her sister.”

“Janelle is?” Aurora inquired, then added, “Okay, then,” after a brief pause.

“I’m just worried about how it’ll make [my kids]feel, if it’ll make them not want to be around the family because they don’t want…,” Robyn confessed in a confessional.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.