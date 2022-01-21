As Lauren Goodger’s boyfriend beds her ‘lookalike,’ the truth about why men cheat with women who look like their girlfriends emerges.

As Lauren Goodger’s boyfriend beds her ‘lookalike,’ the real reason why men cheat with women who look like their girlfriends is revealed.

TWO TOWIE stars have been left heartbroken after their boyfriends allegedly cheated on them with doppelgängers.

Jake McLean, Yazmin Oukhellou’s boyfriend, was seen leaving a club with Love Islander Ellie Jones after their pair appeared close on a wild night out a year after she left Essex and moved to Dubai for him.

It came just days after Jake’s ex-girlfriend Lauren Goodger kicked out her boyfriend Charles Drury for cheating on her.

Charles allegedly had secret sex sessions with Lauren lookalike Amy Gilbert behind Lauren’s back just months after their daughter Larose was born.

Amy claims she began dating Charles in November after he slipped into her Instagram DMs.

So, why do so many men date women who resemble their girlfriends?

According to James Preece, a celebrity dating coach and relationship expert, it’s largely due to a subconscious desire to “upgrade.”

“Sometimes people can be completely in love with their partner and still feel compelled to cheat,” he says.

“They feel something is missing, such as sex, intimacy, conversation, or shared values.”

“Perhaps they feel chastised, irritated, or disappointed that the initial spark has faded.

“It’s like dating an upgraded version if they meet someone who reminds them of everything they like in a partner while also having the extra pieces.”

“All of their issues with their primary partner vanish, so this appears to be a fantastic opportunity.”

According to James, we all have characteristics that we find attractive in others, and when looking for new partners, we subconsciously look for people who “match” those characteristics.

When it comes to cheating men, James believes there’s a tendency to believe it’ll be new and exciting with the “added bonus of familiarity.”

“Because it’s a new romance, there’ll be less pressure overall,” he explains, “and there won’t be the same emotions or issues they have with their primary partner.”

“Because the two people are so similar, it can feel like they aren’t really cheating.”

“That way, they justify their behavior by claiming that the affair is less personal because it has nothing to do with a person’s physical attractiveness – so their primary partner will not be upset if they are caught, and they will not feel like a bad person.”

