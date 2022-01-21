Pauly Shore reveals that he said his “goodbyes” to Louie Anderson, who is battling cancer in a Las Vegas hospital.

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma has been diagnosed in the comedian who appeared on the TV show Baskets, and he is currently “resting” in a Las Vegas hospital.

Pauly, 53, took to Twitter yesterday to ask fans to keep Anderson in their prayers after paying him a visit in the hospital.

“Attention comedians and alumni of @TheComedyStore,” he wrote, “I say this with a heavy heart just left the hospital in Las Vegas where Louie Anderson’s sisters and close friend were kind enough to let me say my goodbyes.”

He’s still with us, but please pray for him.”

Louie, who played Mom Baskets on Zach Galifianakis’ comedy series Baskets, was recently admitted to the hospital for cancer treatment.

His diagnosis is Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma.

While Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is a deadly cancer, it is also treatable if caught early.

According to Louie’s representative, Glenn Schwartz, the comedian is “resting comfortably” in a hospital bed in Las Vegas.

It’s unclear when the 67-year-old comedian was diagnosed with cancer.

During the pandemic, Louie, who played a fast food worker alongside Eddie Murphy in Coming To America, began intermittent fasting to lose weight.

“I started the pandemic at about 370 or 380 pounds depending on what I was leaning on,” Anderson said during a talk show appearance with Conan O’Brien.

“At this point, I’m 340.”

“I’m aiming for 275 pounds so I can fit into some of my mother’s actual clothes,” he said, referring to the female character in Baskets.

“I’m on an intermittent fast, so I eat one minute and don’t the next.”

“No, intermittent fasting is a wonderful thing,” he clarified.

Intermittent fasting is a weight-loss method in which fasting and eating periods alternate.

Conan pressed the comedian on how his rapid weight loss would affect his comedy brand, which relies heavily on weight jokes.

“You’ve made a career out of telling really funny jokes about being fat,” Conan said.

“Are you going to stop cracking jokes now that you’re losing weight and are on your way to 275 pounds?”

Louie responded, “Yes, I’m going to stop making fat jokes.”

“I think I’ll be funny for the rest of my life.”

For instance, consider “Christine Baskets” or “Mom Baskets.”

