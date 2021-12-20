As Marvel fans campaign for the release of The Amazing Spider-Man 3, the movie is trending.

The Amazing Spider-Man 3 is gaining popularity as Marvel fans campaign for its release.

After the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel fans are eagerly anticipating the release of The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

From here on out, we’ll have to talk about Spider-Man: No Way Home SPOILERS.

The big rumors about No Way Home turned out to be truer than true, with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reprising their respective roles as Peter Parker and Spider-Man from previous eras of the film.

After seeing Andrew Garfield’s tragicomic (and meta) performance as “Peter 3” in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel fans are now begging Sony to make The Amazing Spider-Man 3 a reality.

Andrew Garfield adores Spider-Man

Bringing back Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man is, as you can see, a labor of love for the Spider-Man franchise.

No one loves that character as much as Garfield does.

He is entitled to a better script and a third film

This movement is much larger than the release of a film sequel.

It’s a fan campaign to aid Andrew Garfield’s recovery.

I adore Andrew Garfield, and I believe you deserve to complete your trilogy

Now I’m seeing a lot of “make TASM 3” tweets, and even though TASM 2 wasn’t all that great, I still want Andrew to get a conclusion to his films because he fucking deserves it.

Sony and Marvel, please make it happen.

Sony and Marvel, please make it happen.

When Marvel and Sony finally came together to make Spider-Man movies right, Andrew Garfield got the short end of the stick.

He is deserving of redemption.

Just a reminder that while filming TASM2, Andrew Garfield took breaks to play basketball with kids in NYC.

Allow him to take on an alien

I can attest, having lived through this period, that Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man improved the streets of New York in real life. Let’s do it again!

Please make TASM3

MakeTASM3 is trending on Twitter, with over 40k tweets.

Sony, make it happen.

Fans are clamoring for it

You can do more than just sit on the sidelines right now if you’re a fan of the Amazing Spider-Man franchise.

Get your phone out and start retweeting!

