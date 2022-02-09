As Mirai Nagasu is evicted from Celebrity Big Brother 2022, fans say Chris Kattan should QUIT due to his ‘horrible’ strategy.

FANS are urging Chris Kattan to leave Celebrity Big Brother after he admitted in Monday night’s episode that he doesn’t “know much about game-playing.”

Mirai Nagasu was evicted from the competition after the SNL star gave an unexpected farewell speech before the live eviction vote began.

Chris Kattan admitted during his speech, “I don’t know much about game-playing.”

“I love you all,” he continued, “but I think it’s time for me to move on.”

Mirai, on the other hand, was voted out of the competition by a 7-0 margin.

Fans are split on the outcome, with many claiming Chris has no idea what he’s doing on social media.

“I’m not sure if Chris Kattan understands what just happened because he tried to get evicted and they wouldn’t,” Kathy Griffin said.

Another Twitter user stated, “THEY HOLD CHRIS KATTAN HOSTAGE.”

On February 2, 2022, Teddi Mellencamp, Cynthia Bailey, Todd Bridges, Todrick Hall, Chris Kattan, Chris Kirkpatrick, Carson Kressley, Shanna Moakler, Mirai Aileen Nagasu, Lamar Odom, and Miesha Tate moved in.

Before the season finale on February 23, there will be 15 episodes in total.

The show airs on CBS and can also be viewed on Paramount(plus) via streaming.

Carson Kressley, who is he?

Carson Kressley was born on November 11, 1969, and is an American television personality, actor, and designer.

After appearing on Bravo’s Queer Eye for the Straight Guy in 2003, he gained notoriety.

Kressley was also a contestant on season 13 of Dancing with the Stars and the inspirational host of the television shows How to Look Good Naked and Carson Nation on OWN.

He’s been a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race since 2015, and he recently teamed up with Thom Filicia, a former Queer Eye alum, for the Bravo series Get a Room, which premiered in October 2018.

Chris Kirkpatrick’s winning strategy

On Sunday night, pop singer Chris Kirkpatrick dethroned Miesha Tate as Head of Household.

He put his fellow Chris, Chris Kattan of Saturday Night Live, up for eviction, calling him a “pawn.”

He also nominated Mirai Nagasu, a figure skater whom he referred to as his “real target.”

When the house voted unanimously to evict Mirai, the strategy worked.

Chris Kirkpatrick wanted to know if he should be evicted.

Chris Kirkpatrick went to Lamar and Todd for advice on who to put up for eviction after winning the new HoH title.

“What does your gut say?” Lamar inquired.

“The competition’s goal is to eliminate the competition.”

@RondaRousey can you please go on celebrity big brother and take miesha out. She is such a bully on there. Who goes after poor @CarsonKressley everyone loves him. — Gina Gann (@gingindm) February 8, 2022