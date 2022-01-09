As nemesis Khloe Kardashian deals with the Tristan Thompson scandal, Jordyn Woods flaunts her curves in a sheer bodysuit.

While Khloe Kardashian deals with the Tristan Thompson scandal, Jordyn Woods flaunts her curves in a sheer bodysuit.

Jordyn Woods, KHLOE Kardashian’s nemesis, sizzled as she posed in a skintight catsuit.

The model and socialite, 24, wowed fans with a series of seductive poses in a printed purple gown that hugged her curves.

Jordyn, who recently celebrated a 30-pound weight loss, turned side-profile for a few shots, revealing her toned abs to her Instagram followers.

With a sparkling Chanel handbag slung over her shoulder, she looked contemplative as she stared into the horizon while posing front-on.

Later photos show her perched on a wooden desk, flashing a huge grin.

Jordyn completed her ensemble with gleaming silver shoes, a matching neck chain, and a watch.

She tucked her dark tresses into a low bun and finished her flawless make-up look with a slick of black mascara and a slick of coral gloss.

“What’s meant for you will always find you, even if you feel like it has already passed you,” Jordyn captioned the photo, which sparked outrage after she was caught “making out” with Khloe’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in 2019.

“It’s Jordyn Season,” one fan wrote, while another added, “You definitely did not need that situation.”

“You have a radiant complexion.”

“Wow,” exclaimed another.

“This is what you call leveling up….Kardashian who??? Jenner what!!!!!” said one, referring to the cheating scandal.

Jordyn’s adoring fans recently claimed she was sending a secret message to Khloe Kardashian as she posed in yet another raunchy outfit.

Jordyn was Kylie Jenner’s best friend until the “making out” scandal, which led to her being fired by the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Jordyn was dropped from the family’s various brands as a model, and her and Kylie’s makeup collaboration was canceled.

While Khloe, 37, and Tristan, 30, broke up over the kiss, they were reunited during the pandemic while quarantined with their 3-year-old daughter True.

They broke up over the summer after more cheating allegations surfaced, including claims that the athlete “disappeared into a bedroom with three women at a party.”

Tristan, 30, had a son with Maralee Nichols earlier this year after a months-long secret affair, according to reports.

The fitness guru has filed a paternity support lawsuit against Tristan, alleging that they had a baby on the night of his birthday in March, when he was dating Khloe.

“Khloe was shocked to her core when she found out – and even more shocked…,” a source previously stated.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.