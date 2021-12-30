Aldi is stepping up efforts to recruit more UK suppliers as part of a £3.5 billion campaign.

Aldi, the low-cost supermarket chain, has announced plans to hire more than 100 new UK-based suppliers in order to meet a commitment to spend £3.5 billion more with UK producers each year.

The program is part of a larger effort to increase the number of products sourced from the United Kingdom in all categories, including food, drink, and Specialbuys.

The supermarket spent £9 billion with UK businesses last year, and it is opening one new store every week on average, increasing the number of opportunities for suppliers to supply products for its seasonal and Specialbuys product lines, as well as permanent listings.

Hundreds of small businesses in the United Kingdom will benefit from this latest commitment, which will allow them to grow alongside the supermarket and invest for the future.

One of the businesses that will benefit is Cuoco, a family-owned biscuit maker in Somerset.

Cuoco, a Yeovil-based company, has been supplying the supermarket with Florentines and chocolate biscuits as part of its Exquisite Specially Selected Christmas range for the past three years.

Its decadent Chocolate Caramel Thins, which were named The Quality Food Award’s Christmas product of the year for 2021, have been added to the company’s luxury offering this year.

Liam and Penny Pithers founded the Cuoco brand after eight years of owning and operating their own bakery.

“In the run-up to Christmas, our partnership with Aldi keeps us very busy, with our specialty biscuits proving incredibly popular,” Liam Pithers said.

We’ll be able to hire more local employees as our partnership grows, and the majority of our ingredients will be sourced locally.

“We’re working hard to develop even more exciting new flavors, packaging formats, and products, and we’re looking forward to expanding our Exquisite Specially Selected range with Aldi in the coming years.”

“We are incredibly proud of our support for British suppliers, and we are excited to see our supply chain partners grow,” Aldi UK CEO Giles Hurley said.

