As part of a sweet Christmas card message, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reveal the first image of Lilibet with Archie.

In a sweet family Christmas card, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry show off baby Lilibet for the first time.

In the first photo of the foursome, Meghan was holding her daughter and Harry had his arm around Archie.

Little Archie’s red hair, which he inherited from his father, was on full display in the adorable photo.

Lilibet Diana, who was born in June of this year, was dressed in a lovely white smock and beaming at her parents and brother.

After the Sussexes welcomed Lilibet into the world earlier this year, the Christmas card photo is the first time the world has seen her.

The digital personal holiday card was reportedly sent to friends and family.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, into the world,” the card said.

“Archie created a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa,’ and Lili created a family for us.”

