As porn accounts take over the conservative star’s YouTube video, Jessa Duggar is accused of buying fake social media fans.

Following the discovery of several porn accounts commenting under Jessa Duggar’s most recent YouTube video, fans are accusing her of buying YouTube followers.

Jessa recently used the platform to promote her home renovation project.

Reddit users were among the first to notice suspicious accounts taking over the comments section of Jessa’s most recent video.

“Why is Jessa’s comment section on the house video full of spam porn accounts?” wrote the original poster, who shared the video with the caption.

“You can buy comments from people and specifically write what you want in the comment,” one skeptic on Reddit suggested.

It will generate from a random account that is also using the service, and many of them are thirsty catfish porn accs attempting to appear legit with multiple comments from a variety of ‘people.'”

“Checked insta to see if she is managed by anyone and indeed she is,” a second wrote.

I’m guessing her manager came up with some copy and paid for bots to watch the videos, but didn’t know who the accounts were.”

“Weird how the comments are related to the post,” some said, while others speculated that they were spam.

“The ones I’ve seen on Instagram are usually obvious bots because they just say follow this page or some blatant filth,” says the author.

“I’m cracking myself up imagining the porn bots are really sincere Jessa fans,” another fan joked.

Jessa posted the video to YouTube earlier this week, announcing that she and her husband, Ben Seewald, were relocating.

While many fans wished the couple and their children well, others had harsh words for them.

One commenter in particular enraged fans of the actress and even caught her attention.

“Awe! What a nice gift from your daddy…” said the critic, rolling his eyes.

Jessa responded, much to the delight of the commenters.

She wrote, “That is so stupid and an outright lie.”

Although the remark was out of character, fans seemed to enjoy Jessa in that light.

“Man @jessaseewald don’t play y’all! Don’t @ her!” one person wrote.

More recently, Jessa has been clapping back.

After being chastised for a video with their children, the mother of four recently ripped “haters” and their “sad lives.”

In a YouTube video, she addressed the backlash.

As the month of December drew to a close, Jessa shared a sweet video of her four children opening Christmas presents in preparation for the Duggar holiday party.

“We thought it would be fun to set aside a day before all that to do our own…,” Jessa said in the video, which lasted nearly 17 minutes.

