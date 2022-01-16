As Producer and Social Media Posts Spill the Tea on ‘Single’s Inferno,’ What Couples Are Still Together After the Finale?

Dating reality shows captivate viewers with their dramatic and worthwhile portrayals of contestants seeking love in unusual situations.

Netflix’s Single’s Inferno paired male and female contestants on a deserted South Korean island in the hopes of forming a relationship in nine days.

Several couples left Inferno together after the show’s conclusion.

Fans are still unsure whether the couples are together or have partnered with other contestants.

The producers of Single’s Inferno provide some insight, while social media posts provide useful recommendations.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains Single’s Inferno spoilers.]

Fans watched as the contestants developed feelings and attempted to decide who they wanted to leave with after nine days on the island.

Some contestants, such as Song Ji-a, had to decipher feelings between Kim Hyeon-joong and Cha Hyun-seung during their journey to Paradise.

Fans were also treated to a Kang So-yeon and Oh Jin-taek as they attempted to comprehend their true feelings for each other.

The couples were formed at the end of Single’sInferno.

So-yeon and Jin-taek left together while Ji-a chose Hyeon-joong.

An Yea-won’s connection with Kim Jun-sik was well received by fans.

Moon Se-hoo met his match in his first choice.

While the dating show ended on a positive note, fans have no way of knowing whether the couples are still together months after filming.

The show’s producers, according to Koreaboo in an interview with Wikitree, had no restrictions on the main cast and their social media.

Kim Jae-won, the show’s producer, revealed a rough timeline of when the show was shot.

Single’s Inferno, she explained, was shot six months ago in July.

However, the producer is adamant about keeping the relationship statuses of the couples who left together a secret.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for us to discuss whether or not the couples are still dating.”

It’s been six months since we wrapped filming, so I’m sure they’ll keep you all updated on their respective channels.

“We decided to leave it up to them to make their own decisions,” Kim explained.

His black-and-white statement leads viewers to believe that what they saw on TV may not have occurred in real life.

Some contestants made an excellent team, while others chose the wrong partner.

The contestants on Single’s Inferno have been quiet…

