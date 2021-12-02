As production on the final season of ‘Black-ish’ wraps, the cast reflects on the series and bids farewell.

The cast of Black-ish is bidding farewell.

Tracee Ellis Ross used Instagram on Wednesday to share photos from the show’s wrap party and bid farewell to the series.

Ross, who has played Rainbow Johnson, the family matriarch, since the show debuted in September 2014, wrote that it’s “hard to say goodbye,” but that she’ll leave the series with a heart “full of joy and pride.”

“It was a privilege to come to work every day and contribute to the creation of our important and hilarious show.”

The actress captioned her Instagram post, “We changed the landscape of modern primetime television.”

“Rising above people’s limiting ideas about black women is more than a concept.”

To keep taking hits while remaining free and shining regardless.”

Ross described Black-ish as a place where she could “shine” and “be free,” writing that she wanted the show to leave an impression as a sign of “what is to come.”

“Let this show be a foreshadowing of things to come, and let the space we leave in our departure be an invitation for an eternity of black women leads who reflect the truth of who we are in the world, and more shows that shift the narrative so that we can be seen in our entirety, and reflected as the important, loving, powerful humans that we are,” she added.

Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) shared this on her Instagram account.

Several cast members of the show were featured in Ross’ photo and video gallery, including her TV husband, Anthony Anderson, and show creator and executive producer Kenya Barris.

Last month, Anderson said goodbye to the show, writing that the fans were just as much of a family as the cast.

“I am so proud and honored of the work that we’ve done with this beautiful piece of work, and it has been an amazing run.”

He wrote, “Black-ish will live forever!!!”

“And we’re all ecstatic and grateful for each and every one of our fans and viewers…

“You are all a part of our family!”

Anthony Anderson (@anthonyanderson) retweeted a post.

On both Black-ish and its spinoff series, Yara Shahidi plays Zoey Johnson.

