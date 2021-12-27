As Queen Elizabeth II celebrated Christmas, an intruder with a crossbow was arrested at Windsor Castle.

As Queen Elizabeth II celebrated Christmas, an intruder wielding a crossbow was apprehended at Windsor Castle.

On Saturday, December 25, while Queen Elizabeth II was celebrating Christmas at Windsor Castle, a man armed with a crossbow was arrested on the grounds.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that a 19-year-old was arrested at 8:30 a.m. and was in “the care of medical professionals.” The teen did not enter any of the grounds’ buildings before being arrested for breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon.

The “full circumstances” of the scare are being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Specialist Operations.

The monarch, who is 95 years old, usually spends the holidays at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, but she canceled her trip on December 16 due to the pandemic.

The royal will spend Christmas at Windsor Castle for the second year in a row due to COVID-19.

“I think close aides are looking at an alternative Christmas and how that would look at Windsor instead of everyone going to Sandringham,” royal expert Kerene Barefield told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview ahead of Elizabeth’s decision.

“From what I’ve heard from sources, she won’t be spending it alone, but it could be slimmed down even more.”

The queen will spend Christmas Day with Prince William, Duchess Kate, and their three children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 — as well as Prince Charles and Duchess Camila, according to sources.

The royal couple, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, were expected to attend.

Princess Anne stayed away because she and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, were recently diagnosed with the coronavirus.

This is Prince Philip’s first Christmas without him.

Eight months after the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh died, Elizabeth paid tribute to him in her Christmas address on Saturday.

“His sense of service, intellectual curiosity, and ability to squeeze fun out of any situation – all of these qualities were irrepressible,” the widow said.

“That mischievous, inquisitive twinkle was just as bright at the end as it had been when I first saw him.”

But, of course, life includes both final goodbyes and first meetings, and as much as my family and I miss him, I know he would want us.

