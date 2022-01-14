As Queen STRIPS son of HRH title, Prince Andrew’s accuser says he’s only interested in a financial settlement.

As Queen STRIPS son of HRH title, Prince Andrew’s accuser says he’s only interested in a purely financial settlement.’

According to her lawyer, the accuser of the Duke of York wants to be “vindicated” by the legal process, not by a “purely financial settlement.”

After a US judge ruled that her allegation of sexual assault against him can be heard in a civil trial, Andrew’s only option is to try to reach an out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre.

However, Ms Giuffre’s attorney, David Boies, suggested that money alone would not satisfy his client, which could indicate that she wants a day in court or some sort of admission or acknowledgement from the Duke.

The lawyer did not rule out the possibility of his client agreeing to a settlement, but said “no suggestion of settlement discussions at this point.”

“I think it’s very important for Virginia Giuffre and the other victims that this matter be resolved in a way that vindicates her and the other victims,” he told BBC Newsnight.

I don’t believe she has a firm opinion on what should be done at this point, nor do I believe she could.

“However, I believe it will be important that this resolution vindicates her and the claim she has made.”

I don’t believe she’d be interested in a purely financial settlement.”

Andrew was recently stripped of his military and HRH honours by the Queen as a result of his sex assault scandal.

Buckingham Palace broke the news this evening, just days after a US judge ruled that the abuse allegations against him should go to trial.

Ms Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew three times in 2001, but Prince Andrew denies any wrongdoing and even claims he has never met Ms Giuffre.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Royal Family live blog…

It’s feared that the publication of the book will overshadow Her Majesty’s Jubilee celebrations, despite the fact that he and Meghan could return to the UK to join in the festivities.

JR Moehringer, who has also written memoirs for Andre Agassi and Nike co-founder Phil Knight, has been Harry’s ghostwriter for the book.

He stated that the proceeds from the book would be donated to charity.

There will also be an audiobook version available.

On Thursday morning, the Duke of York, 61, was chauffeured in a Range Rover through the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Andrew wore a solemn expression as the 4×4 drove away from his Royal Lodge home after a judge denied his motion to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s civil case.

Andrew categorically denies…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.