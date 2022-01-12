As season 3 of Ricky Gervais’s After Life premieres on Netflix this week, he reveals a VERY rude request from fans.

The third and final season of AFTER Life will premiere on Netflix later this week, and creator Ricky Gervais has revealed that he’s been inundated with obnoxious fan requests.

Ricky has long been regarded as brash and polarizing, whether in his role as cringe-worthy boss David Brent in The Office or in his stand-up comedy.

But, thanks to his heartbreakingly beautiful portrayal of widower Tony Johnson in the Netflix comedy-drama After Life, he has revealed his soft side.

As a result, he gained an entirely new legion of fans, including a surprising number of children and senior citizens.

Gervais revealed that his portrayal of the straight-talking Tony has prompted some unusual requests from fans, including hurling abuse at him.

“Not in real life,” the 60-year-old joked in an exclusive interview with The Sun’s TV Mag.

“The most frequently requested line from the show is ‘Can you call me a tubby ginger c***?'”

With over a 100 million views worldwide since its premiere on Netflix in 2019, After Life has become one of the most-watched series in the company’s history.

Ricky, on the other hand, claims that’s not what drives him.

“This is something I do for a living.”

He continued, “I enjoy it, but I do it as a job and for a living.”

“I’ve never done it for the accolades, acclaim, ratings, or anything else.”

I do it because I enjoy it and because I am paid to do it.

“No one has ever purchased a house with a high Rotten Tomatoes rating.”

The full interview can be found in TV Mag, which is published exclusively with The Sun every Saturday.

This Friday, Netflix will make the third season of After Life available to stream.