As security concerns for the Queen grow, Windsor Castle will be protected by a ‘no-fly zone.’

As security concerns for the Queen grow, a ‘no-fly zone’ will be established around Windsor Castle.

From January 27, aircraft and drones will be prohibited from flying within 2,500 feet of the residence.

It will also be illegal to fly within 1.4 miles of the castle walls, according to the order.

Security measures were taken after a crossbow-wielding intruder broke into the grounds on Christmas Day, just days after a “kill the Queen” video was posted online.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the 95-year-old monarch has spent almost the entire past two years in her private apartments there.

The Civil Aviation Authority claims that enforcing the ban is in the public interest.

Air traffic control will keep an eye on it, and fighter jets will be dispatched if a plane breaches the zone and fails to respond to radio warnings.

On the ground, police who guard the castle 24 hours a day will be given greater authority to stop illegal drones.

A’restriction of flying regulations under the Air Navigation Order’ is the name of the new regulation.

Buckingham Palace is undergoing a major renovation, and Queen Elizabeth is only known to have visited Sandringham twice.

However, she has spent the past two summers at Balmoral in Scotland, far from the confines of Windsor.

Since the Queen’s recent health scare, senior royals have been visiting her every week, causing additional security concerns.

The Queen has pleaded with Prince William not to fly his family in helicopters together because she is concerned for his safety.

Her Majesty has been on a reduced schedule since withdrawing from four major events last year and spending a night in hospital.

The Palace refused to comment on the flight restrictions.