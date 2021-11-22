As seen in a behind-the-scenes video from the AMAs, Chloe Bailey was overjoyed to meet BTS.

As seen in a behind-the-scenes video from the AMAs, Chloe Bailey was ecstatic to meet BTS.

Even Chloe Bailey was ecstatic to pose for a photo with BTS, the award-winning Korean boy band. Here’s what the “Have Mercy” singer had to say about her AMAs encounter with the award-winning boy band.

Bailey is one half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle, who are known for songs such as “Ungodly Hour” and “Do It.” While Halle was filming and recording for Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, Chloe Bailey went solo.

This includes the number-one single “Have Mercy,” which has been streamed over 60 million times on Spotify.

It was only natural for Bailey to be one of the artists performing at the 2021 American Music Awards.

While at the event, the singer showed support for nominees such as BTS, a K-pop group that was also in attendance.

“They are incredible performers,” Bailey said in an interview with Variety, “because of how in-sync they are and how much passion they put into every move.”

“I admire that as a performer.”

They’re also incredibly sweet.”

BTS is regarded as one of the most popular boy bands in the world, having won the American Music Award for Artist of the Year.

Bailey met BTS on the red carpet before the AMAs.

Bailey was all “fangirling” about the experience as they posed for a few photos together.

Bailey and Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook all had Instagrammable moments on the AMAs red carpet.

Bailey thanked the K-pop group for posing for a photo and wished them luck for their upcoming performances, to which RM replied, “Break a leg.”

Bailey walked away after saying, “God bless you guys.”

Later, when BTS performed “Butter,” fans noticed Bailey in the audience, dancing along to the hit song.

Fans noticed BTS bopping in their seats when the “Have Mercy” artist took the stage.

“Can you see how happy I am?” Bailey captioned the photos on Twitter, which received over 600,000 likes in less than a day.

Some ARMYs even requested a possible collaboration.

A collaboration isn’t impossible.

BTS recently collaborated with Chris Martin and Coldplay on “My Universe,” and later that year released a “Butter” remix with Megan Thee Stallion.

However, both artists have been extremely busy, with BTS beginning their mini-Los Angeles residency in November 2021.

Bailey was adamant…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhot.