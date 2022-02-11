As she battles cast members, Devoin Austin claims Farrah Abraham ‘f**ks for a check’ years after her sex tape was released.

Devoin Austin, who plays Farrah Abraham on Teen Mom, claims that she ‘f**ks for a check’ years after her sex tape was released.

Since her appearance on Family Reunion, the Teen Mom OG star has been railing against MTV, calling them “abusive.”

On Thursday, Devoin, 29, posted a comment on his Instagram stories about Farrah, 30.

The reality star re-shared a tweet from @teenmomtalktmt about his ex-co-star’s decision to leave MTV.

The post included the TV personality’s previous rant, in which she called the network “abusive” and “disgusting” just days before.

“Didn’t she f**k for a check tho? Uh haha,” Devoin wrote alongside the repost, alluding to Farrah’s infamous 2013 sex tape.

After finding herself in the middle of drama on the final episode of Family Reunion, the mother of one decided she was done working with MTV earlier this week.

The polarizing actress announced her permanent departure from the network, calling the show and her co-stars “evil, abusive, and disturbing.”

On Wednesday, Farrah slammed MTV on her Instagram stories, claiming that the network has “no ethics” and that she will cut all ties with it.

“I will no longer have anything to do with @teenmom,” she wrote in a fiery tweet.

“The disturbing environment has no place in my future, and what I see is evil, abusive, without ethics, illegal, and in violation of the contract.”

“I don’t want any of these people around my family,” Farrah continued.

Enjoy your ignorance and power trip in the hate pit of ignorance.

“Children should not be exposed to parents who lie, hate, or abuse their children.”

I wish the best for all of the Teen Mom kids; they deserve so much more than they currently have.

“It’s clear,” she concluded.

The wild rant was re-shared by fan account @teenmomchatter, who also pointed out that the reality star had removed any MTV references from her social media bio.

Farrah found herself in the middle of the drama shortly after arriving on the set of Teen Mom Family Reunion.

The rest of the cast aired their various issues with Farrah while she said her hellos and made small talk with cast members like Amber Portwood.

Cory Wharton, who has never appeared on Teen Mom with the influencer, recalled comments she made about him and Cheyenne Floyd online in the past, accusing them of “having a baby to get on TV.”

“I’ve never actually met Farrah but she’s just had a lot to say about me and my family online,” Cheyenne admitted in a confessional.

“Having the opportunity to meet her in person,…

