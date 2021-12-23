Kourtney Kardashian shows off her long legs in a TINY dress and red heels while celebrating Christmas with fiance Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian flaunts her long legs in a TINY dress and red heels while celebrating Christmas with fiance Travis Barker.

KOURTNEY Kardashian’s long legs stole the show in her most recent Christmas photo.

While spending the holidays with her fiance, Travis Barker, the 42-year-old reality star posed in a TINY dress and red heels.

Kourtney captioned a photo of herself and her friend Veronique Vicari Barnes that she shared on Instagram with the caption “Elves on the shelves.”

The mother of three sat on the stairwell wearing a sparkly dress with faux-fur cuffs and red high heels.

She didn’t seem bothered by the recent controversy over her PDA with Travis.

After dating for a year, the 42-year-old reality star and the 46-year-old drummer got engaged in October.

Kourtney wrote him a sweet letter gushing over her love as she doodled on lined paper.

Travis’ full name was written at the top, with a line beneath it and a heart around it, by the star of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kourtney added the word “forever” and drew a bunch of smaller hearts around it, implying that they’ll be married soon.

“I adore you, my sweetheart,” she wrote.

The letter was signed by Kourtney Mary Kardashian, 42, with another tiny heart and her full name.

Kourtney and Travis aren’t afraid to show their love for one another on social media, and they frequently share PDA-heavy photos and videos.

The couple can be seen cuddling, kissing, snuggling, and straddling in their social media posts.

While many fans are used to it, they were outraged when they saw the couple acting inappropriately in a TikTok video with Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope.

When Kourtney and Travis joined the nine-year-old for a social media video last month, fans slammed them for turning an innocent clip with Penelope into a “PG 13” video with their PDA.

In the video, the trio spun in circles while the song Helicopter played in the background.

They laughed as they spun in circles until Kourtney and her man paused for a hug.

Before the video cut off, Travis could be seen grabbing his fiancée and encircling her in an embrace, while Penelope spun.

The child spun around and caught the couple nuzzling their necks.

The ending offended fans, who chastised the couple for their excessive PDA, with one asking, “Why did they just start hugging at random?”

“IT WAS SO AWKWARD IN THE END,” another grumbled.

Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians pleaded with the engaged couple to “stop” their PDA earlier this month.

Kourtney’s fiancé kissed her foot in a new Instagram photo, which sent the internet into a frenzy.

For the photo, he wrote a caption that revealed…

