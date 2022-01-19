As she curls her short blonde hair, Katie Price reveals a very glam new makeover.

As she curled her short blonde hair, KATIE Price revealed a glam new makeover.

In an Instagram photo, the model resurrected her alter ego Jordan while ramping up her look.

Katie looked eerie in a dramatic smokey-eye with thick lashes from her own Katie Price collection.

Her eyes glistened with gold eyeshadow swept across her lids, and she accentuated her cheekbones with a lot of blusher.

With slick nude lipgloss, she completed her ensemble.

“Love my glam here,” the I’m A Celebrity contestant wrote alongside her photo.

“I’m wearing my Katie Lashes here, and my makeup is from @bykatieprice.”

Her glam makeover follows a public spat with her ex-husband Peter Andre’s wife Emily.

In a venomous Instagram rant, he called the NHS doctor “disgusting” and leveled a slew of shocking allegations against her.

The 43-year-old claimed Emily, who has been with Pete for ten years, prevented Katie’s daughter Princess, 14, from visiting her in rehab, and went on to call Emily, a 32-year-old NHS doctor, “a disgusting person.”

Katie’s comments come as the couple approaches their 10th wedding anniversary in July.

Katie flaunted a cheeky gift from her son Junior just hours after Emily flaunted a sweet gift from her son Theo, escalating the feud.

Katie received a gag mug that read, “No matter how difficult life gets, at least you don’t have ugly children.”

“My gorgeous Junior Andre got me this,” Katie captioned the photo, which was accompanied by laughing emojis and hearts.

Katie’s post came after Emily, the wife of her ex-husband Peter Andre, revealed how delighted she was by a surprise gift from her son Theo.