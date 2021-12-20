As she debuts red hair after a year as a blonde, Southern Charm fans think Kathryn Dennis looks ‘just like Lindsay Lohan.’

Fans of Kathryn Dennis’s Southern Charm think she looks “just like Lindsay Lohan” now that she’s gone back to her signature red hair color.

Over the weekend, the reality star posted a series of Instagram photos showing off her new look.

After Kathryn shared a photo of herself on the sidewalk with a friend who had the darker hairstyle, fans were quick to make the connection.

In white draw-string sweatpants with a zipped up cropped hoodie, the Bravo star stared at the camera.

She posed with one hand on the back of her head and the other at her side holding her cell phone, her long hair flowing down and her purse around her shoulder.

For the shot, her pal leaned in close and wrapped his arm around the TV star.

“All right, all right, all right, all right, all right, all right, all right, all right, all right, all right, all right, all right, all right, all right, all right,” she captione

Kathryn’s makeover back to her signature red locks after ditching them for a light blonde back in January drew immediate praise from Southern Charm fans in the comments section.

“Yasss the red is back!” wrote one user.

“The red hair was always YOU,” a second person said.

“Lindsay Lohan circa 2004 vibes,” wrote a third fan, referring to the star’s resemblance to Lindsey Lohan.

Kathryn debuted her new hairdo on Instagram Stories first, with a photo of herself sitting in a chair wearing a casual sweatshirt and wearing her red hair in curls while wearing a full face of make-up.

A few more photos showed the actress posing with her pal Jake Horton at an event they were both attending.

She took another photo at the formal event, this time wearing a creme-colored mermaid gown and leaning in for a kiss with Taylor Ann Green, her co-star Shep Rose’s longtime girlfriend.

“Stole her from Shep,” she wrote in the caption.

The 30-year-old shared a photo of herself dining out with a friend earlier this year, showing off her newly dyed blonde hair.

Kathryn, who is known for her fiery red hair, wore her newly blonde hair in a high bun.

She rested her elbow on the table and smiled subtly at the camera.

Many fans commented in the post’s comments section that the South Carolina native appeared to be unrecognizable.

“Is that you!!? The blonde? Cause I’d so; Oh My Frigin God! You look absolutely stunning (and if that’s not you, your friend is gorgeous,” one follower commented.

“I just can’t get used to your blonde hair,” one fan wrote, while another said, “delete Facetune.”

In the past year, the reality star has gone through a lot of transformations, including losing her…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.