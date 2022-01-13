As she falls for punk art and builds an impressive collection, Anthea Turner reveals a surprising lockdown passion.

Anthea Turner’s surprising lockdown passion for punk art leads to an impressive collection.

Anthea Turner, a British TV presenter, has revealed her secret love for Mark Sloper, a British punk musician.

Her fiancé Mark Armstrong introduced her to the controversial artist’s work two years ago, and she is now a major collector of his work.

Anthea claims that the artist brings out her ‘punky’ rebellious side, and she has embraced the anarchic style of his creative works, which are sold all over the world.

Following a successful Saatchi exhibition, punk artist Mark is currently touring the UK and has a show dedicated to legendary crooner Frank Sinatra in New York.

HRH The Queen saw the artist’s painting and requested that her punk portrait be changed because she didn’t like the tattoo on her neck.

Her Majesty’s image was created by artist Mark Sloper, who gave her blue hair, a nose ring, and a love heart inking.

The monarch, who is 95 years old, thought the artwork was ‘hilarious,’ but requested that the tattoo of her husband Philip’s name be changed to show her royal crest instead.

“I never particularly liked punk rock when I was younger and presented Top Of The Pops,” Anthea, 61, said. “But as I’ve gotten older, I really get the punky rebellious spirit that’s in all of us, and I think Mark’s art says it all, which is exactly how we are all feeling right now.”

I’ve always enjoyed art, but I believe that as you get older, you gain a better understanding of what you like and dislike.

“I attended Mark’s launch at Castle Fine Art in St Christopher’s Place, London, and was immediately struck by how he has transformed Amy Winehouse, Marilyn Monroe, and, of course, The Queen into punk icons.”

Through his art, he has the ability to unite all the cool rebels under one punk umbrella.”

“When I first saw Mark’s work at the Saatchi Gallery in Chelsea a few years ago, I thought this is just great,” Anthea continued.

His exhibition had gathered the entire Saatchi audience, and it was more of a party than an art show.

“I bought one of Mark’s punk Queens, and all of my friends loved it so much that I ended up buying several more so that I could give them as gifts to my friends.”

My hairdresser now has one, and she adores me because of it!

“I commissioned Mark to create a neon artwork for my kitchen titled “always the sun” (a Stranglers song), as well as another piece for my boyfriend.

“Mark is currently working on a piece for me called ‘Queen in Residence,’ which is what all of us ladies are when we’re at home, just like Her Majesty!”

