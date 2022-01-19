As she ‘hires new security’ at her (dollar)60 million mansion, Kim Kardashian and her family believe her ex Kanye West is ‘uncontrollable.’

As she ‘hires new security’ at her (dollar)60M mansion, Kim Kardashian and her family believe her ex Kanye West is ‘uncontrollable.’

The tougher measures come in the wake of Kanye’s increasingly public outbursts against his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, 28.

Kanye West, 44, went on the offensive this week, claiming he was barred from entering Kim’s home and from attending his daughter Chicago West’s fourth birthday party, which he ended up attending.

In his new song Eazy, the rapper also threatens Kim’s new boyfriend, Pete.

According to a source, Kim, 41, and her family are “not happy,” and have increased her security because Kanye has become “uncontrollable.”

“Kanye has caused a lot of drama with the family lately [and]they’re not happy with what’s happened over the last few days,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday.

Even if Kanye will remain in the picture as a father, Kim is “hoping the divorce is settled soon” and “ready for that chapter to close for good.”

Kim’s rumored move to hire a new security team for her (dollar)60 million mansion came just days after Kanye’s Instagram rant about not getting an invite to Kanye’s birthday party in Chicago.

“There are always two parties planned,” the source told Us Weekly.

“Kim was taken aback when she discovered he had made a video about not being invited to her party.”

“That is not true; he was given the location as soon as he asked to come.”

The insider went on to say that Kim “wouldn’t deny him access to the kids.”

“She simply wants more boundaries and structure, as well as a set parenting plan,” they said.

The increased security measures would come as a result of Kanye’s purchase of the house across the street, as well as Kim’s concern that the situation might worsen.

“Kanye has never been allowed free access to the house since they split,” a source previously told The Sun exclusively.

That has always been very clear and verbally agreed upon.

“She’d hired a new security team, so there was no one who knew Kanye before.”

“He’s not going to be able to just walk in.”

She paid him money and he signed over the house to her.

“She’s very worried and feels as if she’s being attacked.”

Laura Wasser, Kim’s lawyer, recently refuted Kanye’s claims about her.

“Mr.,” she said.

We’ve never heard of security or anyone else keeping West from the children.”

After Kanye threatened to “kick his a**” in his new song Eazy, Pete reportedly hired extra security.

According to RadarOnline, the SNL comedian is concerned about Kanye’s threats.



