As she mourns the loss of her 5-month-old son Zen, Alyssa Scott wears a ‘My First Christmas’ onesie.

On what would have been his first Christmas, Alyssa Scott is mourning the loss of her 5-month-old son, Zen.

Scott shared an emotional Instagram Story on Thursday about her grieving process, which included a photo of a Christmas onesie Scott said she was excited for Zen to wear.

Zen’s onesie was placed on top of a pile of his clothes in Zen’s crib.

Scott gave an insight into her grieving process while addressing the pile of clothes.

“Perhaps you should close the nursery door,” she wrote in the caption.

“Perhaps you should leave it open.

Maybe you’ve put some things in boxes, or maybe you still fold and store them in drawers.

This is where I’m at right now.

I’d pass by his room and occasionally go in.

Some of his clothes are being washed, but others are being set aside because they still smell like him.

I’m building a pile because I’m not sure what to do, but I’m not rushing to make a decision.”

Scott also stated that she was “thinking of all who are grieving this holiday season,” adding that she is reading everyone’s supportive messages and “keeping them close to me during this time.”

Scott addressed the red “My First Christmas” onesie in the caption of her Instagram Story.

Scott wrote, “I was so excited for him to put this onesie on.”

“It’s been out since Thanksgiving.”

After a long battle with brain cancer, Scott and Nick Cannon’s son died earlier this month.

The devastating news was revealed on the 41-year-old TV host’s eponymous talk show, though he later admitted he was hesitant to discuss the tragedy.

Scott has shared several heartfelt tributes to her late son, including a video with clips and photos from Zen’s brief life.

She wrote a letter to express the void in her life that his absence has created.

“Oh, Zen, my sweet Zen,” says the narrator.

My arm aches from holding you, but it’s getting better.

“It’s a somber reminder that you’re no longer with us,” Scott wrote in his heartfelt tribute.

“As I was driving, I noticed that the mirror in the backseat was no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me.

I hold my breath and wince whenever I close a door too loudly.

