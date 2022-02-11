As she opens up in bedtime CBeebies kids’ book reading, Kate Middleton says, “We can all feel scared sometimes.”

As she opens up in a bedtime CBeebies kids’ book reading, Kate Middleton says, “We can all feel scared at times.”

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, is the first royal to appear in a CBeebies Bedtime Story, which has previously featured megastars like Tom Hardy, Reece Witherspoon, Ryan Reynolds, and Dolly Parton.

Plop, a baby barn owl, is helped by others to gain confidence and overcome his fears in this book.

“Wow, what an encouraging tale,” Kate says at the end of a clip from her reading, which will be broadcast on Sunday.

“Like our little owl friend Plop, we can all get scared at times.

“However, it is preferable to learn more about the things that frighten us before making a decision.”

“With the help of others, we can face our fears.”

The Duchess of Cambridge read a shortened version of The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark while dressed in a cozy roll-neck sweater, jeans, and sitting cross-legged.

To commemorate Children’s Mental Health Week, her reading will be broadcast on television.

According to sources close to the Duchess, she grew up loving the book and has read it to her children, princes George, 8, and Louis, 3, as well as six-year-old Princess Charlotte.

“The duchess personally selected the book because it coincides with children’s mental health week,” a source said.

“The book is about an owl who overcomes their fear of the dark, and the theme of the week is growing together.

“As a child, she loved reading the book, and now she reads it to her three children.”

Last month, the BBC set up a studio within Kensington Palace to film the duchess reading the story.

She’s sitting cross-legged on a rug, surrounded by two owls, a CBeebies stuffed animal, a children’s den, and a fire pit.

Kate is marking Mental Health Week for the fourth year; on previous occasions, she has sent out video messages.

Place2Be, a children’s mental health charity, has the Duchess of Cambridge as its Royal Patron.

“I couldn’t be more proud to have The Duchess read a CBeebies Bedtime Story as we mark the 20th anniversary of our CBeebies and CBBC channels,” Patricia Hidalgo, Director of BBC Children’s and Education, said.

“It’s such a unique and timely story that perfectly captures the theme of this year’s Children’s Mental Health Week.”

“I can’t wait to see her deliver her own take on such a classic story, and I’m sure our audience can’t either,” says the director.

Who Was That Owl?

