teen mom Jade Cline flaunts her curves in a nude dress while partying with baby daddy Sean Austin.

While partying with baby daddy Sean Austin, Jade Cline, star of TEEN Mom 2, showed off her curves in a nude dress.

To bring in the new year, the MTV stars gathered.

On Friday, the 24-year-old flaunted her curves in a low-cut sparkly nude dress on her Instagram Story.

Jade sported a full face of makeup and wore her hair straight and down.

In the next slide, Sean was wearing a classic grey suit.

Jade captioned the photo with the word “F**k” and heart eye emojis, as if she liked her baby daddy’s outfit.

The couple’s next Instagram Story post included a video of Jade, Sean, and their friends toasting to the year 2022 with champagne at the club where they rang in the new year.

The Teen Mom 2 star documented her New Year’s Eve celebration after rumors that she and Sean had rekindled their romance surfaced.

Jade shared holiday photos of Sean and their four-year-old daughter Kloie earlier this month.

A Teen Mom fan account shared the holiday photos on Instagram.

Jade, Sean, 28, and their family dog, Kloie, were photographed in a variety of poses while dressed in festive colors.

One person wrote, “I’m surprised he looks in such good shape… he appears sober.”

“I’m not going to lie, they both look great, and he appears to be in good health,” a second added.

“If they’re happy, I’m happy.”

Another fan exclaimed, “They both look amazing!”

“He appears to be in good health and not on any hard drugs.”

After fans claimed to have seen him on the dating app Tinder, Jade and Sean broke up in April.

During an Instagram Q&A, one fan inquired, “Are you single?”

Another follower inquired, “Are you and Sean still together because I saw him on Tinder earlier?”

“They can have him,” the MTV star replied, adding a slew of laughing face emojis.

She also deleted all traces of Sean from her Instagram account, including their seductive photo shoot, and sent out a series of cryptic tweets.

Jade wrote, “It sucks but whatever lol,” before adding, “Just know I’m doing me.”

Sean’s Tinder dating profile was shared by several fans.

There was a photo of Jade on the account, and he listed his interests as “music, art, festivals, gaming, and shopping,” which were all verified with a blue tick.

Jade described her Brazilian buttlift in February as “amazing.”

