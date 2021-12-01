As she poses in a tiny bikini, Kourtney Kardashian addresses rumors that she’s pregnant with fiance Travis Barker’s baby.

After months of pregnancy rumors, KOURTNEY Kardashian has finally responded with a witty remark alongside her recent bikini photos.

Despite fans’ predictions that she’ll give birth soon, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has continued to flaunt her body in revealing outfits.

Kourtney, 42, posted sexy hot tub photos in a purple bikini to Instagram on Tuesday.

In the revealing suit, the reality star posed in the bubbly water while flaunting her famous curves.

Fans, on the other hand, were unrelenting in their criticisms, with several speculating that the TV personality was concealing a baby bump in the photos.

Kourtney proved she’d had enough after one follower asked, “Not to be that girl, but….is that a preg belly?”

“Are we really going to do this every time I post a photo?” retorted the mother of three.

After the Poosh founder began dating Travis Barker in February of this year, months of baby speculation ensued.

Following the couple’s engagement announcement in October, rumors exploded even more.

Despite the constant baby talk, Kourtney has continued to flaunt her body on social media, flaunting her famous curves in front of the camera.

The TV star posed in white lingerie at bedtime earlier this week and shared a sexy pantless photo.

The photo, which promoted a Poosh article about “the health benefits of daily orgasms,” showed her bare buttocks in full view.

She had just taken a selfie with her nine-year-old daughter Penelope, displaying her busty cleavage.

Kourtney shared a number of photos from her time in the pool with Travis, 46, in addition to the revealing mother-daughter shot.

The engaged couple kissed in one steamy snap as the drummer lifted his fiancée up onto the pool’s edge.

“Life with you,” the mother of three captioned the photograph.

Kourtney flexed her impressive body in a tiny low-cut purple bikini while in the pool, according to another Instagram post.

The sultry swimming photos were posted just days after she was chastised for her “inappropriate” PDA with Travis.

After being “banned” for “violating community guidelines,” the E! star and Penelope recently returned to the TikTok app.

The three spun in circles while the song Helicopter played in the background in a video created by the small tot.

As they whirled around and around, the trio laughed and smiled until Kourtney and her man paused for an intimate hug.

Travis was seen grabbing his fiancée and encircling her in the video before it was cut off…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]