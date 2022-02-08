As she prepares for a difficult Jubilee without Prince Philip, the Queen is in a “reflective” mood.

The Queen is’reflective’ as she prepares for a difficult Jubilee without Prince Philip.

Her former press secretary has revealed that the Queen is in a “reflective” mood as she prepares to face a difficult Jubilee without her beloved Prince Philip.

The 95-year-old Monarch’s accession is being commemorated this year for the first time without Philip, according to Dickie Arbiter.

While the Duke of Edinburgh had not been present at previous Jubilees, he said that “his presence was felt.”

Instead, the Queen will spend the day in a “reflective mood,” recalling the “only two men she adored and loved” – Philip and her father, King George VI.

The king died 70 years ago on Sunday, and his daughter, who was only 25 at the time, became Queen of a country still reeling from the effects of WWII.

“You don’t commemorate your father’s death,” Dickie said to the Sun.

“At the same time, you recognize that people want to celebrate the accomplishment – and they will do so in June.”

The loss of Prince Philip in April 2021, he said, makes the celebration more solemn than in previous years.

“This is the first Accession Day without Philip,” Dickie added.

He may not have been present with her in the past, but his presence was felt.

No,” she says.

“This year [will be]more poignant because she was remembering her father and her strength and staying Prince Philip,” says the narrator.

“She’s thinking about the two men she adored and loved in her life.”

Both of them have vanished.

“She had her first Christmas without Prince Philip, she’ll have her first birthday without him, and she’ll remember Prince Philip on his 101st birthday.”

“The Queen will have to deal with a number of firsts.

“It’s likely that they mean a lot more to someone in their nineties than it does to someone much younger.”

“I imagine widowhood is even more lonely when you’re 95.”

He stated that the Queen only needs to “get through the year.”

“She has a stoic demeanor.

He continued, “She’s very pragmatic in the way she handled the Golden Jubilee in 2002, with her sister dying first and then her mother dying.”

“When you’re very much in the public eye and these anniversaries are approaching, it’s very difficult.”

Her Majesty said she remembers her father’s death as much as her accession to the throne in a message released to commemorate her Platinum Jubilee this weekend.

“It is a day that I remember even after 70 years…

