As she prepares for her wedding to Travis Barker, all signs point to Kourtney Kardashian being expecting her fourth child.

As she prepares for her wedding to Travis Barker, there are a slew of signs that Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her fourth child.

Fans believe Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with her fiancé Travis Barker’s child, and she has been dropping hints like water.

The abrupt change in her diet is perhaps the most telling sign.

Kourtney, 42, recently shared a video of her kitchen pantry, which was stocked with snacks and junk food.

The reality star walked through her (dollar)8.5 million home’s large closet, displaying a variety of chips, cookies, and candy from the Bussin Snacks brand.

As Christmas music played in the background, the TV personality filmed fancy flavors of Cheetos, Doritos, Lays, Sour Patch Kids, Sweet Tarts, Lollipops, Snickers, Oreos, and Smartfood Popcorn.

“Omg @bussinsnacks taking over the closet,” Kourtney captioned her photo.

The post came after rumors that she and her fiancé Travis, 46, were expecting a child.

When Kourtney posted an Instagram Story and a Poosh post about her “homemade hot cacao recipe,” it stoked the fires.

She posted a photo of cheesy pasta later that day.

“TREAT YOURSELF, don’t cheat yourself,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the photo she posted to her Instagram Story.

She then provided a link to a Poosh article about holiday “cheat days.”

Fans have noticed that her eating habits have changed since the couple became official in February.

Kourtney Kardashian shared photos of a strange snack she made with pickles, vegan butter, tangerines, and sourdough bread back in July.

This wasn’t the first time she’d made unusual food choices, and she’d previously consumed a martini made entirely of water.

The Poosh founder sipped her non-alcoholic beverage from a coup glass filled with small white flowers.

Kourtney was also photographed eating sushi without fish this summer, opting for a vegetarian roll with avocado instead.

She wrote about her dinner choice, “I haven’t eaten meat or fish in 7 months and I feel amazing.”

On several occasions, the actress has opted for baggy clothing, and on a recent Disney trip, she wore baggy pink pants to hide her stomach.

She wore a large baggy gray Mickey sweatshirt on another outing, fueling fan speculation.

Behind all-black skirts, tee-shirts, and baggy high-waisted pants, the E! star has kept her tummy hidden.

Following her constant public displays of affection with her new man, Kourtney’s fans have been convinced that she is pregnant.

In July, a TikTok user shared her prediction that the couple would announce a new baby on the way.

“So I’m pretty sure nobody’s going…

