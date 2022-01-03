Eve shares a sweet baby bump photo as she prepares for the birth of her first child.

As she prepares for the arrival of her first child, Eve shares a sweet baby bump photo.

Eve is preparing to give birth to her first child!

Her growing belly has become a featured star on her Instagram page since the rapper and former talk show host announced she’s expecting a baby with her 49-year-old husband, Maximillion Cooper, back in October.

On Monday, the expectant mother shared a solo photo of herself cradling her baby bump while smiling down.

“Can’t believe how soon I’ll be meeting this little person,” she wrote alongside a photo taken by her stepdaughter, Jagger.

The Queens actress is expecting her first child in February and recently took maternity leave from her role as Brianna, aka Professor Sex, on the ABC drama. According to Deadline, the actress had been traveling between her homes in the United Kingdom and Atlanta, where the ABC drama was filmed.

The network and show’s producers were said to be supportive of Eve’s decision, rearranging the schedule so she could film more scenes before leaving to be with her family and prepare for their new arrival.

Eve announced her pregnancy on October 1st.

15, tagging her husband in photos of her flaunting her baby bump on Instagram.

Cooper has four children with his first wife, and this is Eve’s first child.

She wrote, “Can you believe it @mrgumball3000, we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!”

“You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We’ll finally meet our lil human in February 2022!”

“Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way!” Cooper wrote alongside the photos on Instagram.

