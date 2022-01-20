As she prepares to move into her Delaware mansion, teen mom Kailyn Lowry shows off the beautiful kitchen, outdoor pool, and bath.

The 29-year-old gave the tour as she and her four sons prepare to move into their dream home.

On Thursday, Kailyn took to TikTok to welcome fans into her new Delaware mansion, which she’s been hard at work turning into her dream home.

The Teen Mom 2 star began the video by saying she was going on an “updated progress tour.”

Kailyn began by displaying the stone that lines the outside of the house before revealing a new white sink in one of the home’s many bathrooms.

She then went into the kitchen, where she showed viewers a cracked glass light fixture that had occurred during the renovation.

The tour continued with a peek into the guest bathroom, which included a classic rectangular mirror above the sink, and the staircase after the railings had been stained.

Following that, the MTV star showed off the master bathroom, which featured new gold lighting fixtures on the sides of two large rectangular mirrors above the Jack and Jill sink.

Kailyn also showed off the “pool bath,” which featured similar light fixtures and a smaller sink to the master bathroom.

She then moved on to the marble island in the kitchen, directing fans toward the speakers that had been installed on the home’s exterior.

The tour continued with images of the home’s open entryway, the bottom of the stairwell, the living room with a fireplace, and the large kitchen.

TikTok users praised Kailyn’s new home shortly after she posted the video.

“Your kitchen backsplash is EVERYTHING!!!” wrote one commenter.

“Love the idea of the pool bath! So no one can go inside the house!!” said another.

“You deserve all of this and more, you have worked so hard for it!!” said a third.

Kailyn has been keeping fans updated on the home’s renovation progress, and she intends to move in with her four sons soon.

The MTV star has three children with ex-husband Javi Marroquin: Isaac, 12, Jo Rivera, Lincoln, eight, and Lux, four, and Creed, one.

Fans believe she is hooking up with Javi, 28, and is preparing to move into the house.

Despite their history of drama, Kailyn and Javi have grown close and were recently seen kayaking together in late December.

The blonde had just posted and quickly deleted a video of…

