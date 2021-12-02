As she recovers from Lasik surgery, Nazanin Mandi reunites with Miguel after a two-month separation.

As she recovers from Lasik surgery, Nazanin Mandi reunites with Miguel two months after their split.

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi are proving that ex-lovers can still be friends! Just over a month after their breakup, Nazanin posted a video to her Instagram Stories showing her reuniting with Miguel while recovering from Lasik surgery.

The 35-year-old actress and model revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that she had eye surgery with Dr.

Ehsan Sadri had to wear an eye patch despite the fact that she said it “didn’t hurt at all.”

In a later video, Nazanin, who is also wearing an eye patch, laughs with Miguel.

She captioned the video with, “He has Lasik sympathy pains for me lol.”

“He couldn’t stand it if I was the only one with an eye patch on.”

Miguel and Nazanin divorced in September after nearly three years of marriage and 17 years together, after dating for ten years and getting engaged in 2016.

They married in November of 2018.

ET spoke with the pair exclusively about their collaboration for the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 in October 2020.

2 fashion show, in which Miguel performed with Nazanin by his side, dressed in sultry lingerie.

“Truthfully, he and I have never done anything together to this extent, and it was on purpose,” Nazanin said at the time.

“We wanted to wait for the right opportunity, for him and me individually, and Savage X Fenty was it.”

“He was informed of the situation.

Of course, I’m ecstatic for him, and then I got the news, and it’s just overwhelming because this is a dream come true for me,” she continued.

“As a 5’3 model who does not meet the industry’s ideal body weight requirements, I never imagined I’d be walking in a show like this.”

“The timing couldn’t be more perfect,” Miguel said, explaining that “there’s never been a brand or an opportunity that felt like it was made for us.”

“For people who are similar to us, who have our shape, size, and color.

It was just a great fit because of the diversity, how sexy it is, and how empowerment is a big theme.”

