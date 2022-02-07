As she returns to Windsor for a series of events, the Queen will celebrate Prince Philip’s life after sitting alone at his funeral.

As she returns to Windsor for a series of events, the Queen will commemorate Prince Philip’s life after sitting alone at his funeral.

The Queen has returned to Windsor from Sandringham for a series of events, including a memorial service for Prince Philip.

Due to Covid restrictions, Her Majesty, 95, was forced to sit alone at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral last year, but she will attend a thanksgiving service in his honor next month.

According to reports, a memorial service for his life and service will be held on March 29 at Westminster Abbey.

The monarch is expected to attend a diplomatic reception in Windsor on March 2 and the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14, in addition to the duke’s service.

She is also expected to resume other responsibilities such as audiences, credentials, and privy council meetings, both in person and virtually.

Following a four-month hiatus following a health scare last year, she has a busy schedule of duties and public appearances.

After a two-week stay at the Norfolk estate, the Queen flew back to Windsor this afternoon by helicopter.

Her visits to her father’s home in the country usually last until February 6, the anniversary of his death.

However, she decided to stay longer this time because the day marked her historic achievement of becoming the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

She became Queen at the age of 25 and celebrated her 70th birthday yesterday.

The historic celebrations, which include a birthday parade, a party at the Palace, and an artistic pageant, are well underway.