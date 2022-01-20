As she reunites with baby daddy Sean Austin, teen mom Jade Cline shows off renovations in her new (dollar)110K Indiana home.

As she reunites with her baby daddy Sean Austin, teen mom Jade Cline shows off the renovations in her new (dollar)110K Indiana home.

JADE Cline is completing her home makeover.

The Indianapolis Teen Mom, who recently celebrated the grand opening of her new hair salon, is also pleased with the progress she has made in designing and updating her new residence.

Jade recently shared some new photos on Instagram, including a before and after comparison of common areas such as the kitchen and living room.

The outdated appliances, flowery wallpaper, stained carpets, and drab and dreary walls have all been replaced.

All new appliances, fresh paint in bright colors, a bright marble floor, and an overall modern feel have been installed.

The Teen Mom paused for a moment to consider her significant purchase and the updates she has already made.

“I bought my first home, and it definitely needed some TLC,” she admitted online.

“However, I was looking forward to this project.”

Purchasing a home in its entirety is a huge accomplishment.

We never had a home growing up, and I wanted to make sure Kloie always had a home of her own.”

“I’m still doing more decorating, etc.,” she teases, adding that she’s not finished yet.

“I’ll keep you informed,” she says.

Jade says the bathroom is next on her list of things to do, and she’s asking for advice from her fans.

“I’d like to see renovations you guys have done on your own homes and get some recommendations on cool renovation ideas.”

She exclaimed, “Send me some DMs!”

Jade has been renovating her personal life as well.

Jade has only provided positive updates since the shocking revelation that baby daddy Sean Austin is in rehab during the first episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

She even shared a rare video with Sean recently, as fans praised him after he returned from rehab.

In the TikTok video, the Teen Mom 2 star was wearing glasses and drinking from a tall plastic bottle of green tea, while Sean was folding laundry in the background.

“Tell me why I shouldn’t throw this cup at your b**ch a** face,” the MTV star said, imitating the lines.

As the Cupcakke song “Grilling N****s” played, the two exchanged glances.

“When it takes him 6 years to get his sh** together,” the caption read.

“He looks so healthy,” a commenter said.

“Yes! He’s up 35 pounds and feeling great,” Jade replied.

Sean’s appearance in the video drew more support and comments from fans.

“Right! I’m happy to see he’s doing better,” one fan wrote, while another added, “I really like him.”

Although he has his ups and downs, I see potential in him for…

