As she rings in the New Year in Australia, Rebel Wilson is unrecognizable after losing 5.5 pounds.

Rebel Wilson, who has lost more than five stone, appeared almost unrecognizable in her latest Instagram post.

The 41-year-old actress shared a New Year’s photo in Australia, where the year is already 2022.

“HAPPY NEW YEAR you legends, love from downunder!” she wrote.

“You look amazing Super fan since always,” exclaimed one of the star’s fans.

“Looking better than any model really suits you perfectly beautiful lady,” said another.

“OMG! That dress You’re stunning,” wrote a third.

Rebel, who played Fat Amy in the Pitch Perfect film series, began a rigorous weight-loss regimen in 2019.

She told her fans about her goal weight of 165 pounds, which is just under 12 stone, and she achieved it in November 2020.

In order to achieve her dramatic weight loss, the actress used the Mayr Method, which focuses on chewing food and eating slowly.

Bridesmaids, How To Be Single, and Cats are just a few of Rebel’s recent film appearances.

She recently stated that she wishes she had started losing weight in her 30s.

“Now that I know I can do it, I sometimes feel sad that I didn’t do it sooner,” the actress told InStyle.

“Perhaps I should have tried at 30, rather than 40.”

However, everyone’s journey is unique, and it is not a race or a competition.”

Rebel previously stated that she needed to eliminate “sugar and junk food” from her diet and start exercising more frequently.