As she sits on Santa’s lap in a tight bodysuit, Kim Kardashian shares new photos from her family’s private Christmas Eve party.

Kim Kardashian sits on Santa’s lap in a tight bodysuit in new photos from her family’s private Christmas Eve party.

KIM Kardashian revealed photos from the family’s scaled-down Christmas Eve party by posing on Santa’s lap while wearing a tight bodysuit.

The Kardashian-Jenners are known for their lavish Christmas parties, but this year they went for a more intimate affair.

Kim, 41, shared a series of photos from the event, wearing a body-hugging brown suit and letting her long hair fall.

She shared several candid photos of her and her four children, North, eight, Chicago, three, and Saint, six, and Psalm, two, having fun.

One photo showed her eldest child giving her youngest daughter a piggyback ride as the reality star struggled to get the kids’ attention towards the camera.

Both girls wore pink and purple bodysuits to match their mother’s outfit.

Both boys appeared to be distracted, their gazes darting to the sides, the younger one more interested in playing with his toy cars than the photo shoot.

Kim also took a photo with her sister Khloe, 37, and daughter North in front of three different-sized Christmas trees on the floor, which were surrounded by candles.

For the occasion, Khloe wore a tight-fitting sheer silver gown that glistened in the light.

North made a silly face as she stood in between her mother and aunt, gazing off to the side.

Kim also shared a sweet photo with her youngest daughter, who sat on her knee as she crouched down.

Kim was also seen sitting on Santa’s lap in front of the decorated tree, with gifts wrapped in black gift wrap next to her.

MJ, Kim’s grandmother, was also present, and the two posed for a photo while snuggled on the couch together.

Other photos only showed Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble and Kourtney Kardashian’s son Reign, six, in the background of the party.

Landon Barker, Travis Barker’s 18-year-old son, also posed with Kim while sitting in their respective loveseats, giving peace signs to the camera.

“Christmas Eve 2021,” Kim wrote on the post.

The bash took place at Kourtney’s Hidden Hills mansion, where Kendall, 26, and pregnant Kylie, 24, were also in attendance.

Because of the rising Covid concerns, party host Kris made the difficult decision to “scale back” the festivities for the second year in a row.

According to sources, the Kardashian matriarch still intends to pay a visit to her daughters and grandchildren.

According to insiders, Kim’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, 28, was returning to New York as a result of the postponement.

There had been a lot of talk about it…

