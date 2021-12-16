As she walks out with fiance Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian wears the shortest dress she’s ever worn.

Kourtney Kardashian steps out with fiance Travis Barker in the shortest dress she has ever worn.

On a recent coffee run, the engaged couple was spotted.

Kourtney, 42, stunned in a tiny black leather dress, knee-high black leather boots, and a beige trench coat while grabbing coffee with her man.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum accessorized her ensemble with a small black clutch.

As she wore the risky look, her toned legs were on full display.

Travis, 46, wore an oversized black sweater with white designs at the bottom to keep warm.

Baggy black pants, matching loafers, and dark sunglasses completed the Blink-182 rocker’s ensemble.

While Kourtney stayed close to Travis, he was seen on the phone and carrying two coffees in a cup carrier.

The couple was spotted as they prepare to spend their first Christmas together as a couple.

Travis shared a photo of the couple’s Christmas tree, which was decorated with white lights and included a letter from Kourtney, on his Instagram Story earlier this month.

“Our first Christmas since we’ve been engaged,” the handwritten letter began.

Travis tagged her Instagram account and added a red heart emoji to the note, which ended with the Poosh founder signing her name.

Kourtney has been getting into the Christmas spirit by sharing her children’s creative Elf on the Shelf scenes, in addition to the more traditional decorations.

The mother of three shared videos of the elves wrapped in toilet paper and lying on the stairwell’s banister.

As toilet paper was strewn about the scene, the TV star made sure to capture the moment her children noticed the ridiculous arrangement.

In the background, Kourtney’s children’s surprised voices could be heard as the star asked them, “What were they doing? What do you think they were doing?”

With ex-husband Scott Disick, 38, she has three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

The couple previously received backlash for their “inappropriate” PDA in front of Penelope when they kissed and cuddled.

The trio spun in circles in a TikTok video while the song Helicopter played in the background.

Travis could be seen grabbing his fiancée and encircling her in an embrace before the video cut off, while Penelope continued spinning.

The child then spun around and noticed the couple nuzzling each other’s necks.

The couple has also been known to brag about their sex lives on social media.

Travis got a lap dance from Kourtney in November…

