As show security rushes in, Noella Bergener breaks down in tears and COLLAPSES in medical crisis in the RHOC trailer.

As show security rushes in to help Noella Bergener, she breaks down in tears and COLLAPSES in medical crisis.

The trailer for The Real Housewives of Orange County shows Noella Bergener crying and collapsing on the ground in a medical emergency as security rushes in.

The Bravo show’s midseason teaser debuted on Tuesday.

Emily Simpson, 45, tells her co-stars to “shut the f**k up” in the latest trailer.

Jennifer Armstrong, 41, and her husband Ryan are having marital issues, while Noella, 36, is still going through her divorce.

Noella is also seen frantically sobbing by a river in the video.

Later in the trailer, she collapses during one of the group trips.

Security from the Bravo show is seen swooping in to pick Noella up from the ground, as she appears to be having a medical emergency.

Shannon Beador, 57, and Gina Kirschenheiter, 37, also struggle to maintain their friendship after deciding to put their differences aside and become friends in the trailer.

Meanwhile, the preview teases that Heather Dubrow, 53, will address her own issues with Gina and Noella in future episodes.

“You are a liar and a thirsty girl, and I’m done,” Heather tells Noella.

“Kind of surprised that you understand what thirsty means,” Noella responds.

On the most recent season of RHOC, Noella’s divorce from husband James Bergener was a hot topic.

James, a well-known attorney known as “Sweet James,” allegedly convinced his wife to accept the legal documents by impersonating a delivery person with a floral arrangement.

During an episode earlier this month, the Bravo newbie became teary-eyed as she detailed the latest developments in her tumultuous divorce.

“I love him, but I don’t want this,” Noella told Emily about the divorce.

But I’m afraid I’d be a fool if I let this man back into my life and home.”

“Sunday, I walk out to the foyer, and there’s a man standing there with beautiful flowers,” she explained as she began to cry even harder.

“And I’m crying and asking, ‘Where’s the note?’ He asks, ‘Are you Noella?’ I say yes, and he says, ‘Here you’ve been served.'”

“I kept them but I wanted to throw them out,” she added, her eyes welling up with tears.

She claimed in a confessional that the move was tactical because the legal papers “didn’t count” the first time she was served with them.

“My mother answered the door when the divorce papers were first served.

As a result, it didn’t count as served because I didn’t receive them.

“This time, James decided to send flowers to…

