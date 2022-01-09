As Sir David Attenborough returns to screens, Green Planet viewers all say the same thing.

After watching the first episode of Sir David Attenborough’s new docu-series The Green Planet, viewers were left “scared” and “hooked on the drama.”

In Sunday night’s episode, viewers were treated to stunning footage of various plants battling it out to grow and survive in harsh conditions around the world.

In the first scenes, saplings fought for survival as they attempted to outgrow one another and reach the top of the Costa Rican canopy.

As Sir David, 95, narrated their “battle,” the small vines were described as being armed with “hooks” to latch onto dead trees around them.

Their year-long battle to hook onto other plants was documented in time-lapse footage, as they squabbled with one another to become the strongest vine.

Fans were immediately enthralled, taking to Twitter to gush about the “dramatic” time-lapse footage, which they compared to a “soap opera.”

“I’m watching David Attenborough’s new series.

“F***ing terrifying so far,” one person wrote, while another added, “Watching Green Planet.”

“I’m a little worried right now.”

“I thought this would be a calming program!” a third agreed. “Vines with hooks will give me nightmares for weeks!”

“David Attenborough knows how to bring the drama,” a fourth wrote, while a fifth joked, “It’s like a plant based soap opera.”

“I’ve had goosebumps for the majority of the episode,” someone else said after Sir David revealed a plant that “smells like flesh.”

Another viewer commented, “How can a plant make me squeamish? My skin is crawling,” as the series detailed a flower that “drowned and absorbed” insects.

It comes just days after it was revealed that the broadcasting legend was attacked while filming The Green Planet, a new documentary.

Sir David was wearing protective gear when he went to investigate a cholla cactus, but it impaled him with glass-like cactus spikes.

“The cholla is a true physical threat,” he said.

It has dense rosettes of spines that point in all directions.

The spines are like spicules of glass if you just brush against them.

“I mean, they’re that sharp, and they go into you and you have a hard time getting them out!”

The cholla is a prowler.”

“One of the joys of going on location is concocting horrible things to make David do,” executive producer Michael Gunton said.

“Because it was so dangerous, we got a Kevlar under-glove and a welding glove on top of that.”

That’s as good as it gets in terms of protection.

“So David took a chance and bravely put his hand inside the cholla…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.