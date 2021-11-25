As star dates Pete Davidson, Kanye West admits he’wasn’t a good husband and God will bring Kim Kardashian back to him.’

As star dates Pete Davidson, Kanye West admits that he was a “bad husband” and that “God will bring Kim Kardashian back to him.”

“I wasn’t a good husband,” Kanye West admitted, adding that “God will bring Kim Kardashian back to him.”

As his ex-wife moves on with Pete Davidson, the 44-year-old rapper made the remark.

Kanye West visited the LA Mission on Wednesday to drop off 1,000 meals for the homeless.

Before the rapper’s appearance was over, he grabbed the microphone and addressed the crowd with a message about faith.

“The narrative that God wants you to see is that everything can be redeemed, and that all of these relationships where we’ve made mistakes can be redeemed,” he said.

I’m not perfect, and I’ve made blunders.

“I’ve done things as a husband that were not acceptable in public, but right now, for whatever reason- I didn’t know I’d be standing right here- I didn’t know I’d be in front of this microphone.”

